Broncos Sign Jarrett, Waive Peko Hours Before Game

DENVER (CBS4) – Hours before Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Broncos are making roster moves.
The team announced that they signed rookie nose tackle Tyrique Jarrett to the active roster.
Jarrett picked up seven tackles in four preseason games with the team after being signed as a college free agent from the University of Pittsburgh in May.
To make room for Jarrett, NT Kyle Peko was waived on Saturday. Peko appeared in one game as a rookie, but spent the majority of the 2016 season on the practice squad.
Jarrett will wear number 98.