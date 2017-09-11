History Is Made As Beth Mowins Calls Broncos Game

DENVER (CBS4) – History was made Monday night at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.
Beth Mowins became the first woman to call a nationally-televised NFL game when the Broncos took the field against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Mowins began calling college games for ESPN in 2005, becoming only the second woman to call a nationally-televised college football game for the network.
Ahead of the game, Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe tweeted out his excitement.
Mowins is only the second woman, and the first in 37 years, to do play-by-play of an NFL regular-season game.
Following her debut, Mowins will continue calling games for NFL on CBS throughout the season, beginning with the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 24.
“I’m really excited to welcome Beth Mowins to the CBS Sports family,” CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus said at the NFL on CBS Media Day. “I think it says a lot about what CBS is all about. Beth was hired not because she’s a woman. Beth was hired because she’s a terrific play-by-play personality and is really going to be a great addition to our team.”
