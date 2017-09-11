COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Bronco and former Buff Daniel Graham. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

9/11 Red Rocks Stair Climb Honors Firefighters

DENVER (CBS4)– Thousands of people gathered to honor 9/11 victims and firefighters on Monday for the Red Rocks stair climb. It’s been 16 years since the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon.

Participants marched nine laps around the naturally-occurring amphitheater which equals 110 stories of the World Trade Center in New York City.red rocks stair climb3 9/11 Red Rocks Stair Climb Honors Firefighters

The stair climb honors the 343 FDNY firefighters who lost their lives in the attacks.

Dozens of fire departments from across Colorado took part in the climb.red rocks stair climb2 9/11 Red Rocks Stair Climb Honors Firefighters

The 9/11 Red Rocks Stair Climb is one of the biggest such events in the country. The climb benefits the FDNY Counseling Services Unit and the programs provided by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to support their families. red rocks stair climb 9/11 Red Rocks Stair Climb Honors Firefighters

Before the climb started, there was a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m., the time the first plane struck the north tower of the World Trade Center. At 9:02, the time when the plane hit the south tower, the climb began.

