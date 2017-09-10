Active Wildfire Reported Near Maybell

MAYBELL, Colo. (CBS4) – Crews from several departments responded Saturday afternoon to confront another wildfire burning in northwestern Colorado.
“The fire grew rapidly, due to weather conditions and topography,” wrote a spokesperson with the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office in a department Facebook post.
The blaze is located near Moffat County Road 57 south of Moffat County Road 32. County Road 57 is closed between MCR 32 and the Moffat-Rio Blanco county line.
No injuries have been reported and no structures have been lost, according to MCSO’s Facebook post. But size and containment figures were unavailable.
Maybell Fire and Craig Fire Rescue firefighters joined those from the Burean of Land Management and the National Park Service in responding to the fire.
Sunday evening, a spokesman for the BLM, Christopher Barth, said the Rocky Mountain Area Incident Management Team Black would be assuming command of what was being called the Pine Tree Fire at 6 a.m. Monday. More information would follow, he said.
The Deep Creek Fire, Big Red Fire, and Himes Peak Fire are already burning in this region.