Latest Forecast: Hot Sunday With A Few Day Storms.

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado still has a ridge of high pressure over the state. This will be bringing in another hot day over the eastern plains. At the same time there is a little moisture trickling northward around the ridge. This will be enough moisture for a few scattered thunderstorms in the mountains and isolated late day boomers over the eastern plains.

For the Denver metro area there is about a 10 percent chance for afternoon and early evening storms developing. Any that do develop in the Mile High City will mostly have gusty wind and brief rainfall.

Slightly cooler air will work its way in on Monday with many areas seeing a drop in afternoon highs by about 5 degrees or so. There is also a little better chance for late day thunderstorms to develop in and near the Front Range and adjacent plains.

Most of the week ahead will see a slight chance for a late day storm with temperatures across the eastern plains and western slope in the 80s. While the mountains will be in the 70s and upper 60s.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years!