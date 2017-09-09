Scientists At CSU Track Hurricane Irma

Filed Under: Colorado State University, Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere, Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Scientists in Colorado are watching Hurricane Irma develop in the Atlantic and over Florida.

Colorado State University is home to a hurricane research team that studies these storms.

They say Irma has already broken several records.

hurricane irma csu 6vo transfer frame 371 Scientists At CSU Track Hurricane Irma

(credit: CBS)

“It’s been quite a while since the us has been impacted by major hurricanes directly, much less having two of them within a few weeks of each other,” said Dr. Kate Musgrave at the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at CSU.

irma csu 5sot transfer frame 49 Scientists At CSU Track Hurricane Irma

Dr. Kate Musgrave (credit: CBS)

Researchers say Irma is now the only storm to maintain speeds of 185 mph for 37 hours.

hurricane irma csu 6vo transfer frame 611 Scientists At CSU Track Hurricane Irma

(credit: CBS)

Irma has already claimed the lives of at least ten people in the Caribbean.

It hit the U.S. less than two weeks after Hurricane Harvey devastated Houston.

RELATED: Colorado Charities Prepare For Irma’s Impact

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
FANTASY FOOTBALL
EMMY AWARDS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch