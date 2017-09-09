Scientists At CSU Track Hurricane Irma

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Scientists in Colorado are watching Hurricane Irma develop in the Atlantic and over Florida.
Colorado State University is home to a hurricane research team that studies these storms.
They say Irma has already broken several records.
“It’s been quite a while since the us has been impacted by major hurricanes directly, much less having two of them within a few weeks of each other,” said Dr. Kate Musgrave at the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at CSU.
Researchers say Irma is now the only storm to maintain speeds of 185 mph for 37 hours.
Irma has already claimed the lives of at least ten people in the Caribbean.
It hit the U.S. less than two weeks after Hurricane Harvey devastated Houston.