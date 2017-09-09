Latest Forecast: Shifting Upper Winds Finally Steer Smoke Away From Colorado

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Smoke from mainly distant wildfires has covered much of Colorado over the past week. That changes Saturday thanks to a shift in the upper-winds that will steer a lot of the smoke east of us. Therefore plan on better air quality and much improved visibility.

Meanwhile, temperatures will turn even warmer on Saturday with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. Similar temperatures are expected Sunday. These numbers are about 10 degrees above normal for the second weekend in September.

We also expect widely scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop in the mountains this weekend. Overall the chance is better on Sunday compared to Saturday and rainfall will be generally limited. However, the storms will be capable of producing wind gusts up to 40 mph and of course lightning.

The chance of the rain reaching Denver and the Fort Range is about 20% mainly between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

A similar chance for rain exists on Monday but it should be mainly dry for the Broncos-Chargers game at Mile High considering the games doesn’t start until 8:20 pm.

