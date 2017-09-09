Children’s Colorado Investigating Possible Hack

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Children’s Hospital Colorado says thousands of patient’s families could be affected by a data breach.

The hospital said a worker’s email account was hacked in July.

A forensics team was hired to investigate.

The team found some of the emails included information including patient names, addresses, phone numbers and some personal medical histories.

No actual medical records were exposed in the breach, says hospital officials.

They say only information in this individual’s email account could be compromised.

The hospital is reaching out to families who may be affected.

