Town Of Vail Tackles Mountain Housing Crisis Head-On

Filed Under: Eagle County, Housing Crisis, Interstate 70, Real Estate, Vail Housing, Vail Valley

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – A total of 32 new townhomes will soon provide affordable, stable homes for families living in the Vail Valley.

The Chamonix neighborhood in West Vail will include duplexes, town homes and multi-family flats. Crews are building the homes in a prime location off Interstate 70 and have a target completion date of early 2018.

chamonix 2 Town Of Vail Tackles Mountain Housing Crisis Head On

(credit: CBS)

City leaders say the fix to the affordable housing crisis that’s plaguing many Colorado mountain towns won’t come overnight — and will take a lot of resources including time and money — but Vail is making progress.

“Vail Town Council recently adopted a master plan whereby we want to see 1,000 new deed-restricted homes for families to live in here in the community in the next 10 years,” Vail Community Development Director George Ruther told CBS4.

chamonix 1 Town Of Vail Tackles Mountain Housing Crisis Head On

(credit: CBS)

Vail used a lottery system in accepting new Chamonix families.

“We had 88 families that qualified,” Ruther said.

To qualify, applicants had to work at least 30 hours a week in Eagle County.

