Broncos Ask Fans To Participate In Orange-Out Monday

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos are encouraging fans to wear orange Monday.
In their last 17 home openers, the Broncos have a record of 16-1
They’re hoping to continue that winning trend to open the 2017 season, and are hoping for support from Broncos Country.
As head coach Vance Joseph said, he expects the stadium to be electric.
“Obviously, Broncos Country, it’s a great fan base,” Joseph said. “I’ve played here in primetime games on Monday nights. It was so loud.”
Fans are also encouraged to use the #UnitedInOrange hashtag when posting on social media throughout the game.
The team takes on the Los Angeles Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, with kickoff coming at 8:20 p.m.
