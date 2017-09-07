More Than Football On Siemian’s Mind As Irma Approaches Florida

By Doug Hoffacker

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Trevor Siemian will have more than football on his mind this weekend as he prepares to face the Los Angeles Chargers. The family of the Broncos starting quarterback lives in the Orlando, Florida, area, so he’ll be watching closely to see how Hurricane Irma affects the central part of the Sunshine State.

Siemian played football and baseball at Olympic High School in Windermere. His parents still live there, so reporters asked Siemian after practice Wednesday how his family is doing.

“They’re doing alright. … Trying to figure out if they’re going to make it to the game but I think they’ll be alright,” he said, referring to the Broncos Monday Night Football matchup in Denver.

“I talked to my mom yesterday and she was getting bottled water. They’ll be alright, though, got some tough people down there in Florida.”

The theme parks down the street from their neighborhood, Universal Studios, SeaWorld and Walt Disney World, are monitoring the storm and may close if the forecast worsens.

One NFL game is postponed. The Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were scheduled to play in Miami on Sunday. Now they’ll get the opening week of the season off and won’t meet until Nov. 19.

Broncos backup QB Paxton Lynch also hails from Central Florida. He graduated from Trinity Christian Academy in Deltona, west of Daytona Beach.