CBI: Woman Kidnapped From Senior Assisted Living Center

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4) – The search is on for a woman authorities suspect was kidnapped from a senior assisted living center in Boulder County.

Alexis Carol, 67, suffers from dementia. It’s believed she was taken by an ex-boyfriend at the Peaks Living Center in Lafayette on Wednesday afternoon.

Alexis Carol (credit: CBI)

Investigators with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation say John Baerthlein, 75, is known to carry guns with him.

The pair are believed to be in a white, four-door pickup truck with Oregon plates. They may be heading for Nevada.

