CBI: Woman Kidnapped From Senior Assisted Living Center

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4) – The search is on for a woman authorities suspect was kidnapped from a senior assisted living center in Boulder County.
Alexis Carol, 67, suffers from dementia. It’s believed she was taken by an ex-boyfriend at the Peaks Living Center in Lafayette on Wednesday afternoon.
Investigators with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation say John Baerthlein, 75, is known to carry guns with him.
The pair are believed to be in a white, four-door pickup truck with Oregon plates. They may be heading for Nevada.