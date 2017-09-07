Investigations Underway After Deaths Of 2 Colorado Inmates

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — Separate investigations are underway after the deaths of two Colorado inmates.

Douglas County sheriff’s officials say 40-year-old Gary Bellinger was found unresponsive and hanging from his bed with a sheet around his neck Wednesday morning. He survived his injuries through the night but died at a hospital Thursday afternoon.

Bellinger was in custody on several charges, including vehicle trespass, theft and obstructing police.

Meanwhile, Colorado Springs police began investigating the death of an inmate at the El Paso County jail Thursday. No other information was released in that case.

