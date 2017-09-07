Hospital: Five Nurses Suspended After Viewing Corpse

DENVER (CBS4) – Five nurses at Denver Health Medical Center are on suspension after officials say they inappropriately viewed a patient’s corpse.

The incident reportedly happened in April.

The nurses are also accused of making inappropriate comments about the body after a co-worker overheard their conversation.

That co-worker reported the situation to supervisors. Denver police were called in to investigate.

An excerpt from a statement by Denver Health said:

“Their actions, which violated our policies and our Code of Conduct, were promptly reported to appropriate governmental authorities, including the Denver Police Department and the Colorado State Board of Nursing.”

Hospital officials also apologized for the incident, and said it is not an appropriate representation of the staff and their work.

