Colorado’s Governor, 10 Others Urge Action On Young Immigrants

DENVER (AP) — Eleven Democratic governors are urging Congress to pass legislation to protect young immigrants who came to the country as children from deportation.

They sent a letter Thursday to Republican and Democratic leaders in Washington asking them to take immediate action following President Trump’s decision to phase out a program protecting nearly 800,000 immigrants. Trump on Tuesday ordered an end to the program but gave Congress six months to act on it.

Gov. John Hickenlooper (credit: CBS)

Besides putting the recipients in limbo, the governors say ending the program will hurt businesses who have hired and invested in them.

The signers include the governors of eight states — Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, North Carolina, Oregon Rhode Island, Virginia and Washington — which filed a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s action on Wednesday as well as the leaders of Colorado, Montana and Minnesota.

