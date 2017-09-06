Latest Forecast: Warmer Under Hazy Sunshine Due To More Wildfire Smoke

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – More than 75 wildfires are burning from California to Montana and the smoke from those fires will steam into Colorado again on Wednesday. Air quality will not be as poor as it was on Labor Day but our air will remain unhealthy for sensitive groups including young children, older adults, and anyone with respiratory problems.

The smoke will combine with sunshine to create very hazy conditions through Wednesday afternoon. Meanwhile temperatures will be about 10 degrees warmer with highs near 80° in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas. That’s just slightly below normal for early September.

The only part of Colorado with a chance for rain on Wednesday is in the southwest corner including the Cortez and Durango areas where there is a 20% chance for showers or thunderstorms.

Then on Thursday we’ll see a chance for storms spread across most mountain areas followed by a good chance for showers and thunderstorms in the mountains on Friday. A few of those showers may reach the metro area Friday afternoon but the chance of that happening currently appears to be only 20%.

Then mainly dry weather will return for the weekend as high temperatures soar into the upper 80s.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.