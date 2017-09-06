Hurricane Irma Is Not A Cat. 6 Storm – There’s No Such Thing

MIAMI (CBS4) – A lot of fake Hurricane Irma forecasts are circulating around the internet.

The National Weather Service is warning people not to fall for them after several went viral.

“Keep your eyes out for fake forecasts. THIS is what an official NOAA advisory looks like. Note: forecast only goes out 5 days,” the agency said on Facebook.

The warning is a result of some websites claiming Irma would become a Category 6 storm.

There’s no such thing.

170904 nhc irma sat image Hurricane Irma Is Not A Cat. 6 Storm Theres No Such Thing

(credit: National Hurricane Center)

The Hurricane Center uses the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, which grades storms between 1 and 5 based on their sustained wind speeds.

Hurricane Irma is a Category 5 because its wind speeds are 157 mph or higher.

On Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said Irma was “potentially catastrophic,” with life-threatening wind, storm surge, and rainfall

