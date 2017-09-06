Colorado Firefighters On Their Way Home From Harvey Travel To Irma

Filed Under: Colorado Task Force One, Florida, Harvey, Hurricane Irma, South Metro Fire Rescue, West Metro Fire & Rescue

By Kelly Werthmann

DENVER (CBS4)– After more than a week assisting first responders in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, fire crews with Colorado Task Force One are now on their way to Alabama to stage for Hurricane Irma.

“It’s pretty unique we’d be diverting crews from one major disaster to another,” said Eric Hurst, Public Information Officer with South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR).

west metro colorado task force 1 from twitter large Colorado Firefighters On Their Way Home From Harvey Travel To Irma

(credit: West Metro Fire Rescue)

Nine additional South Metro firefighters deployed early Wednesday morning.

smfr 9 ff to irma Colorado Firefighters On Their Way Home From Harvey Travel To Irma

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

They will join the four other SMFR members on the task force that has already made thousands of rescues in Texas.

co first responders pkg frame 882 Colorado Firefighters On Their Way Home From Harvey Travel To Irma

Scott Freel, SMFR firefighter and member of the state’s Urban Search and Rescue team (credit: CBS)

“From what I’ve heard, Colorado Task Force One was responsible for 6,000 rescues already,” said Scott Freel, SMFR firefighter and member of the state’s Urban Search and Rescue team.

irma cone 11 Colorado Firefighters On Their Way Home From Harvey Travel To Irma

The forecast cone for Tropical Storm Irma on 9/5 at 11 p.m. (Source: CBS4)

Hurricanes are not the only disasters Colorado first responders are helping with around the country. Many crews with South Metro, West Metro Fire Rescue and more are in California and Oregon battling wildfires.

SMFR Engineer Bryan Grogan recently returned from a two-week deployment in Bend, Ore.

co first responders pkg frame 1619 Colorado Firefighters On Their Way Home From Harvey Travel To Irma

SMFR Engineer Bryan Grogan (credit: CBS)

“It’s tough. It’s always hard to leave home,” Grogan told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann. “A lot of times that’s the hardest part, I think, because of the unknown.”

While there are several Colorado firefighters responding to calls around the nation, resources in Colorado are not spread thin in case of an emergency here.

co first responders pkg frame 484 Colorado Firefighters On Their Way Home From Harvey Travel To Irma

Eric Hurst, Public Information Officer with South Metro Fire Rescue (credit: CBS)

“We keep enough people and enough equipment here in reserves so that if something major happens in Colorado, not just in our district but all across the Front Range, we can go help them, too,” Hurst explained.

Yet when there are disasters around the country, Colorado proudly steps in to help others out.

harvey response 5pkg frame 192 Colorado Firefighters On Their Way Home From Harvey Travel To Irma

(credit: Task Force One)

“I think it’s important and rewarding that Colorado and the different fire departments here are stepping up,” Grogan said. “As a nation, we have to come together for those big disasters. If we had it here, we couldn’t do it ourselves.”

harvey response 5pkg frame 523 Colorado Firefighters On Their Way Home From Harvey Travel To Irma

(credit: Task Force One)

Colorado has felt the effects of the wildfires burning in the northwest part of the country as smoke and haze settle in parts of the state. Much of that smoke is coming from the fires burning in Montana and Poudre Fire Authority in Fort Collins announced Wednesday that it is sending some of its crews to help firefighters there.

Kelly Werthmann joined the CBS4 team as the morning reporter in 2012. After serving as weekend morning anchor, Kelly is now Covering Colorado First for CBS4 News at 10. Connect with Kelly on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @KellyCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
EMMY AWARDS
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch