Girl Helps Set Fill The Boot Campaign Record

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – The North Metro Fire Department has a new record to celebrate.

Firefighters raised $63,000 during this year’s “Fill the Boot” campaign during the Labor Day weekend. That’s a record high and $23,000 more than last year’s total, according to a press release from the department.

The campaign raises money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

“The community’s response has been overwhelming. We couldn’t do this without them, and we are so grateful for their support. Their generosity really makes a difference for people with muscular dystrophy,” said Eric Farnsworth, a North Metro firefighter and MDA coordinator.

Thanks to our awesome residents, we set a new record raising $63K for @MDAnews this year. Thank you!

While several firefighters pitched in to help, one 10-year-old girl stole the spotlight in her fundraising efforts.

The department says Nykol Bustos set up a booth on her front lawn at her home in Northglenn. She started asking neighbors to chip in.

Over the course of a few hours, Nykol raised close to $80, which she later donated to Station 62.

“At school, she tends to look out for the smaller kids and kids with special needs. She just has that sense to help others who may need it. I’m really proud of her,” said Eleanor Bustos, Nykol’s mother.

Nykol learned her family has a connection to the cause. Her uncle had ALS and later died from the disease.

Nykol also learned her own mother had been raising money for research.

Proceeds raised from the “Fill the Boot” campaign go toward supporting new drug therapies, services and programs for neuromuscular diseases.

