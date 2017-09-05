Town Board, Mayor Facing Recall Vote Over Development

FREDERICK, Colo. (CBS4)– It’s proof that elected officials can’t please everyone. In Frederick, the entire town board and the mayor are facing a recall vote.

Frederick, about 30 miles north of the Denver metro area, prides itself on a small town atmosphere. Now, the town with a population of about 12,000 is split over growth opportunities.

At issue- the plot of land across the street from the high school’s softball fields.

The town board approved a Sonic drive-thru but that angered some residents.

Rusty O’Neal spearheaded the effort to recall the mayor and some of the trustees in Frederick.

“It sets the standard for the community and how the community is going to grow in the future,” said O’Neal. “Our community is at that tipping point where we can either choose to grow wisely or we can choose to grow at any cost.”

Other board members who are believed to be against growth were also recalled.

“When a board member doesn’t vote in the way you want them to, it doesn’t mean they’re not being transparent and they’re not listening to you,” said trustee candidate Tracie Crites. “If we’re not careful, we’ll become a bedroom community and we’ll have homes and homes and homes, which is lovely, but we’ll have no economic development to support our police or fix our roads.”

The results were still being tallied on Tuesday night.