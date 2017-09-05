Shooting Forces High School Into Lock Out Status

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora rushed to the scene of a shooting on Tuesday afternoon. That shooting also forced Hinkley High School to be placed on lock out status.
Officers rushed to the shooting at 15551 E. 6th Avenue at Shaus Motorsports about 3:25 p.m. Tuesday.
The scene was described as “very active.” One person is in critical condition after the shooting.
It is unclear what happened leading up to the shooting. There is no suspect information.
The lock out at the school was lifted just before 4 p.m.