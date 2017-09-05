District Apologizes After Teacher Bans Trump Campaign Shirts

Filed Under: Donald Trump, Georgia, River Ridge High School

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia school district has apologized after a teacher told two students that their shirts promoting President Donald Trump’s campaign weren’t allowed in class.

The apology comes after video circulated online showing a River Ridge High School math teacher telling the students they couldn’t wear the “Make America Great Again” shirts, “just like you cannot wear a swastika to school.”

gettyimages 839028164 District Apologizes After Teacher Bans Trump Campaign Shirts

U.S. President Donald Trump (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The video appears to have been recorded by another student in class who questioned the teacher. The teacher explained that the shirts were inappropriate not because of Trump but because the slogan was used by “the neo-Nazis.”

Cherokee County School District spokeswoman Barbara Jacoby says that the teacher’s actions were inappropriate and that the students won’t face discipline. She says the district can’t discuss disciplinary action against a teacher.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
EMMY AWARDS
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch