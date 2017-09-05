Rescued Dogs Hope To Find Homes In Colorado After Harvey

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– More than a week after Harvey devastated parts of Texas, dozens of rescued dogs are in Colorado, hoping to find new homes.

Some 50 dogs showed up at the Longmont Humane Society over the weekend.

The center says they expect some of the animals to be reunited with pet owners from Texas. The dogs were already in shelters in Austin.

They were transferred to make room for other animals in the aftermath of Harvey.

Some of those dogs have pre-existing medical concerns.

“Texas has a high prevalence for heart worm. Some of these dogs have already tested positive for heart worm. We do need to determine what treatment we need to do,” said Longmont Humane Society spokeswoman Rhea Moriarty.

Some dogs will be up for adoption once they’ve had all their medical checkups and evaluations.

That typically takes about a week or two.