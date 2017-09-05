Latest Forecast: Much Cooler Today As Some Of the Smoke Clears

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A cold front that moved south along the Front Range Monday evening will cause temperatures to stay 20 to 25 degrees cooler on Tuesday. For the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas, that means highs in the lower and middle 70s. It will be our coolest day since August 7 when we stopped at 68°.

Meanwhile the smoke from wildfires burning to our north and west will keep it very hazy again on Tuesday. However the air quality will be better compared to Monday when the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment declared the air “unhealthy for everyone”. For Tuesday it’s being classified as “unhealthy for sensitive groups” meaning very young children, older adults, and those with respiratory problems may experience health effects. But the general public is not likely to be affected by the air starting Tuesday.

Temperatures will start to warm up again starting Wednesday and by the end of the week highs will be above normal for early September. The only chance for rain this week in the metro area is on Friday and it looks to be a very small chance (less than 20%). The mountains have a better chance for showers on Friday. But until then, even the high country will be mainly dry.

