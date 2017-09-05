Homes Under Pre-Evacuation, Fire Grows In Routt County

HAYDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– A wildfire burning in Routt County has blown up in the past 24 hours. About 40 residences are under pre-evacuation orders.

The Deep Creek Fire was initially estimated at two acres on Monday and grew to nearly 2,000 acres on Tuesday.

The fire is burning near the Wolf Mountain Ranch along Highway 40 west of Steamboat Springs.

The amount of smoke in the air is keeping aerial support on the ground.

“There is a lot of fuel associated with this fire because there are areas of beetle kill in that thing right now but if we could get the air to clear a little bit where we can get tankers and some aerial support in here. It’s amazing how yesterday it changed the game by getting the aerial support in on this fire,” said homeowner Brent Romick.

Authorities say the fire could have started from a lightning strike more than a week ago.

No structures have been lost.

