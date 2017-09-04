Latest Forecast: Warm & Smoky Ahead Of Strong Cold Front

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Elevations below 7,000 feet in eastern Colorado remain under an air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke coming in from the north and west. This includes metro Denver. It’s in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday.
In addition there’s an Ozone Alert in effect for the urban corridor.
It’s a good day to just stay inside and to keep the windows closed, especially if you have allergies or asthma.
There will be a litle relief later today as a strong cold front moves into the region. It won’t create much (if any) rain but it should kick up the wind and that will help clear the air out just a bit.
It’ll be significantly cooler tomorrow too with highs running up to 30 degrees lower than Sunday’s record high of 97 degrees.
