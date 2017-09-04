Emergency Responders Saved Loose Horse Near Highway

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency responders worked to keep a horse from getting on a highway Monday.
Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters with South Metro Fire Rescue worked “to keep the horse calm and from getting on to E-470,” the fire department posted to Twitter.
The horse got loose on South Peoria Street and Lincoln Avenue, and made its way close to the toll road.
Several people, including community members, tried to get “this very scared horse to safety.”
Shortly after noon, the fire department tweeted an update saying that they were successful, and that the horse is safe.
It is “unknown where the horse came from or who owns it,” but the good news is that it has been “secured with fence and rope” so it cannot get on the highway.