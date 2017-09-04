Desmond Plays Shortstop For 1st Time Since 2015

DENVER (AP) — Ian Desmond will play shortstop for the first time in nearly two years Monday for the Colorado Rockies.

Desmond hasn’t played the position since Oct. 4, 2015, while with the Washington Nationals. He was an outfielder for the Texas Rangers last season. While with the Rockies this season he has played left field or first base.

Ian Desmond #20 of the Colorado Rockies (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The 31-year-old Desmond has played 913 career games at shortstop.

Rockies manager Bud Black inserted Desmond at short for Trevor Story in an effort to ignite a struggling offense against San Francisco.

Desmond says he learned of the switch when he walked into Black’s office and was asked how he felt about it. Desmond says he told Black, “Let’s go. I’m ready for anything.”

