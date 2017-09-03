Man Killed In Parking Lot Used For Biker Rally

By Melissa Garcia

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are investigating the death of a man who was killed Saturday at a bike rally shuttle stop.

Officers responded to the scene on Stallion Driver near I-25 and crossroads Boulevard at around 1 a.m.

The 52-year-old man died shortly after a live concert at an event venue – the Thunder Mountain Harley Davidson.

Concert-goers took an event shuttle to a parking lot less than a mile away to get back to their cars.

Thousands dressed in their biker best to attend the four-day event, which attracted even some who do not necessarily identify with the biker crowd.

“We just wanted to come to a car show,” said Nick Beebee, a Loveland resident. “And it seems like it might be a little bit of a rowdy place.”

Police said at the time of the man’s death, the lot was lit by commercial lighting and staffed by security personnel.

By his severe injuries, officers said it appeared the victim had been either run over by a vehicle or had suffered blunt force trauma.

“It makes you feel a lot less safe around here,” said Jacob Gray, a Fort Collins resident. “Loveland and Fort Collins have never really been that way. And it just shows that the population increase is definitely making a dent in the crime rate.”

It is unknown whether the man’s injuries were intentional or accidental.

“I would hope that it’s a freak accident and that it wouldn’t be anything more than that,” Beebee added.

Event organizers declined to comment, and police shared few details.

The victim’s identity has not been released, pending notification of next-of-kin.

A manager with Genesis Event Solutions, the company manning the lot, also declined to answer questions but did say there were very few people in the lot at the time of the incident.

