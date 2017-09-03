Girl Gets Full Ride Scholarship, Credits Habitat For Humanity Help

By Andrea Flores

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s been eight years since Angel Gomez-Trujillo moved into her Habitat for Humanity home.

Moving from her crowded Denver home, to a roomier house in Commerce City is a day she’ll never forget.

“I can still remember the fresh smell of the house and the paint,” Angel told CBS4’s Andrea Flores. “It was the first time I had my own room. I had originally shared a room with my two younger brothers, so it was nice. I had my own girl room, and I really enjoyed that.”

The move changed the rest of her life, too, providing her the privacy needed to study and succeed in school.

“It was unbelievable,” Angel said.

A recent graduate of Adams City High School, Angel was awarded a full-ride scholarship to Regis University, and moved into her dorm room last week.

“I never ever expected that I would be able to step foot on any campus, especially Regis University, so it was crazy,” Angel admits. “It was emotional to move into my dorm.”

Her mother, Vanessa, is proud her oldest daughter is setting an example for her community.

“She just flourished and was self-determined to try to give herself a better future,” Vanessa said.

As Angel’s college career takes off, she hopes her brothers and sisters will follow in her footsteps.

“I really hope that I can inspire other students who find themselves in positions like myself,” Angel said.

According to Habitat for Humanity, a child who grows up in a Habitat home has a 98 percent high school graduation rate, which is almost 19 percent higher than Colorado’s average. Two-thirds of Habitat homeowners say their children are doing better in school since they moved into their home.

