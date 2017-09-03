Pursuit Ends When Driver Rolls Down Embankment

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A pursuit ended west of Colorado Springs after the driver rolled a van down an embankment.
The driver, identified as 46-year-old Steven Karavidas, was a fugitive from Illinois who was believed to be armed and dangerous.
Karavidas was pursued by police and deputies from several agencies, but was finally stopped when Colorado State Patrol troopers deployed stop sticks in Fremont County.
Phantom Canyon Road was closed down for the investigation, but has since reopened.
Despite smashing up the van in the accident, Karavidas did not suffer life-threatening injuries.
He was taken into custody.