Pursuit Ends When Driver Rolls Down Embankment

Filed Under: Colorado State Patrol, Fremont County, Fremont County Sheriff's Office, Phantom Canyon Road, Steven Karavidas, Teller County

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A pursuit ended west of Colorado Springs after the driver rolled a van down an embankment.

The driver, identified as 46-year-old Steven Karavidas, was a fugitive from Illinois who was believed to be armed and dangerous.

Karavidas was pursued by police and deputies from several agencies, but was finally stopped when Colorado State Patrol troopers deployed stop sticks in Fremont County.

fremontcountypursuit9 2 Pursuit Ends When Driver Rolls Down Embankment

(credit: CBS)

Phantom Canyon Road was closed down for the investigation, but has since reopened.

Despite smashing up the van in the accident, Karavidas did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

He was taken into custody.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
EMMY AWARDS
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch