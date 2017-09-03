Police Search For Possible Child Luring Suspect

DENVER (CBS4) – Police need help finding a man they say has been trying to lure children.

The suspect has been driving a silver Jeep Cherokee through the Hale and Northfield neighborhoods.

It has no license plates, and has damage to the rear bumper and tail lights.

The suspect is described as a white man, between 35 and 45-years-old, who speaks with a southern accent.

He stands approximately 5-feet-10, weighs about 170 pounds, and has tattoos on his forearms.

Police are offering up to a $2,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

