Coloradans In Texas Helping Hurricane Harvey Victims

BEAUMONT, Texas (CBS4) – From National Guard troops to animal rescue groups, Coloradans are responding to help provide relief to Hurricane Harvey victims.
Task Force One is a Colorado urban search and rescue team who is in southeastern Texas with boats and search dogs to help with rescue operations.
Thousands of people there evacuated with little food and water.
Right now, the group is trying to help out wherever needed.
“Yesterday they set up an evacuation center from nothing. Fifteen-thousand people went through it,” said Rod Tyus.
Meanwhile, Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora sent supplies and medical personnel to help the victims.