Denver Broncos Bring Back Brock Osweiler

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– With Paxton Lynch injured, the Denver Broncos have signed backup quarterback Brock Osweiler.

“We obviously made some moves and we’ll see what happens. We’ll see what happens tomorrow, how many guys get claimed and then work on the practice squad tomorrow. We’ll go from there on that,” said President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway.

Osweiler is a six-year veteran who served three and a half seasons as Peyton Manning’s backup before stepping into the starting role in November 2015 after Manning suffered a foot injury. The Broncos went 5-2 in the games Osweiler started, as he completed 61.8 percent of his passes for 1,967 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions before Manning returned to the field in Week 17 of that season.

Elway indicated that Osweiler will have a one-year deal, “Pending a physical. Which will happen on Monday. We’ll get him in here for a physical, so I believe that’s going to happen.”

Elway said that Osweiler will be the backup “until Lynch gets healthy. That will not change.”

“We don’t know and I think with the opportunity we had to get Brock back, we’re excited about that opportunity to have that experience there with Brock. Plus, with Paxton you never know with the throwing shoulder. I will say this: [QB] Kyle Sloter did a hell of a job in the preseason and had a hell of a camp. As I told him today when I talked to him, I said, ‘You don’t know this but I’m telling you from experience going from the preseason to the regular season is a big jump.’ We didn’t want to put him in that situation. Having been through that before and not having much success doing it very well myself my rookie year, we told Kyle that we’re going to release him and then we brought Brock in.”

When asked about potentially keeping three quarterbacks on the roster, Elway responded, “Yes, we’ll cross that bridge when we get there. You never know, if we’re going to carry him right now we’re going to carry him for now. As you know, it’s always fluid, if so we’ll cross that bridge when Paxton gets healthy, we’ll see what we have and go from there.”

Elway also said there were no hard feelings between the Broncos and Osweiler in 2016.

“When Brock made that decision he made the best decision that he thought was best for him. It’s just kind of funny how these things worked out with our situation and Brock being available—funny how everything aligned. We know that Brock can win football games with us, he’s got a lot of experience and that was one glaring hole we had at that time in my mind when Paxton hurt the shoulder. We’re able to get it fixed.”