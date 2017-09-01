Police: Passenger Arrested After Seat Belt Confrontation

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a Tucson man was arrested and removed from a Southwest Airlines flight about to depart Phoenix for Denver after he repeatedly ignored requests to fasten his seat belt and shoved a flight attendant.
Police say 58-year-old David Clyne Dutson was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor assault Wednesday night at Sky Harbor International Airport.
A police probable-cause statement says all passengers on the plane were taken the flight after Dutson refused to get off and that police then arrested him.
Dutson was released from jail Thursday after making an initial court appearance, during which the case was dismissed. It was dismissed without prejudice, meaning it can be refiled.
Court records don’t list a defense attorney who could comment on the allegation and there’s no phone listing under his name.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)