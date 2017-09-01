BREAKING NEWS: Amber Alert Cancelled After Woman, Child Found; Suspect Still On The Run Read More

Colorado Prosecutor’s Investigator Faces Child Sex Charges

Filed Under: Colorado Springs, Donald Leigh Fair, El Paso County District Attorney's Office, Sexual Assault on a Child

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A district attorney’s investigator and former sheriff’s deputy in Colorado has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault on a child.

The El Paso County District Attorney’s Office Said Friday 44-year-old Donald Leigh Fair of Colorado Springs faces charges of sexual assault on a child and sexual exploitation of a child.

No phone listing could be found for Fair, and online jail records did not indicate whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

prison cell bars Colorado Prosecutors Investigator Faces Child Sex Charges

(credit: ThinkStock)

Authorities say Fair worked as an El Paso County deputy twice, from mid-2005 until mid-2010 and again from October 2013 until this July.

On July 24 he began working as a district attorney’s investigator. The DA’s office says he stopped working there Thursday, the day he was arrested.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
EMMY AWARDS
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch