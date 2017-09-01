Colorado Prosecutor’s Investigator Faces Child Sex Charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A district attorney’s investigator and former sheriff’s deputy in Colorado has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault on a child.
The El Paso County District Attorney’s Office Said Friday 44-year-old Donald Leigh Fair of Colorado Springs faces charges of sexual assault on a child and sexual exploitation of a child.
No phone listing could be found for Fair, and online jail records did not indicate whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Authorities say Fair worked as an El Paso County deputy twice, from mid-2005 until mid-2010 and again from October 2013 until this July.
On July 24 he began working as a district attorney’s investigator. The DA’s office says he stopped working there Thursday, the day he was arrested.
