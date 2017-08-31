Suspect In Police Impersonator Case Allegedly Stole Gear From Relative

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A man from Longmont is accused of pretending to be a sheriff’s deputy.
A driver was stopped Tuesday night at 61st and Andrus Road in Boulder County. He says the man had flashing lights on his car and a sheriff’s office hat, but no badge.
The driver took off and spotted the impersonator again near the King Soopers in the Gunbarrel Shopping Center on Lookout Road. He called 911 and that person was arrested.
Investigators say the suspect was 23-year-old Dominic Fell, and that he had all kinds of sheriff’s office gear that he’d stolen from a family member.
Fell faces charges that include impersonation of a peace officer and menacing.