Amber Alert Issued After 1-Year-Old Taken At Gunpoint

Filed Under: Adams County, Amber Alert, Maurico Venzor-Gonzalez, Pueblo, Pueblo County, Samantha Adams, Zahid Adams

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – Police have issued an Amber Alert in southern Colorado.

A 1-year-old boy boy, later identified as Zahid Adams, was taken by the mother’s ex-boyfriend at gunpoint in Adams County in the Denver metro area. The boy’s mother, Samantha Adams, was also taken by force. Both remain missing.

zahid adams 2 Amber Alert Issued After 1 Year Old Taken At Gunpoint

Zahid Adams (credit: CBI)

The suspect, Maurico Venzor-Gonzalez, is described as a Hispanic male, 5-feet-6 and 129 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Other than a black baseball hat, it is unknown what he was last wearing.

samantha adams from cbi Amber Alert Issued After 1 Year Old Taken At Gunpoint

Samantha Adams (credit: CBI)

Venzor-Gonzalez was driving a grey Honda sedan that was last seen southbound on Interstate 25 near Pueblo. It has Colorado license plate EVQ-410.

Police initially believed the vehicle had been found, abandoned in Pueblo, but that vehicle was not involved in the abduction.

If you see the vehicle, the boy, his mother or the suspect, please call police immediately.

