DUI Suspected After SUV Slams Into Bus

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Wheat Ridge are investigating a crash in which an SUV slammed into an RTD bus.

The crash happened at approximately 5:40 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Wadsworth Boulevard and 38th. The SUV allegedly ran a red light at the intersection before striking the bus. The bus then crashed into another vehicle.

Authorities believe the SUV driver may have been drunk.

Two people in the SUV were taken to the hospital and everyone on the bus turned down offers for medical treatment.

Wadsworth Boulevard was closed for several hours after the crash.

None of the names of the people involved have been released.

