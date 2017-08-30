Cold Case Arrest Follows CBS4 Investigation

By Brian Maass

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in an 18-year-old cold case murder following information obtained through a CBS4 Investigation.

Investigators arrested Robert Lee Williams, 70, on Tuesday. Williams is being held on a murder charge, suspected of killing Arapahoe County prosecutor Rebecca Bartee in June 1999.

Bartee, 41, was found dead in her bathtub after she failed to show up for work. It appeared someone had staged the scene to make it appear that Bartee had killed herself.

While investigators soon determined Bartee had been murdered, they were never able to make an arrest or charge anyone in the case.

In February of this year, a man contacted CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass, saying he believed he might have crucial information on the Bartee murder. He said he had lived with Williams in the Copper Terrace Apartments on South Dayton Street around the time of Bartee’s death.

The witness recalled Williams leaving Bartee’s apartment around the time of the murder and remembered Williams behavior as being strange and suspicious. But the man said he had been unable to talk to Arapahoe County investigators. CBS4 connected the witness to Arapahoe County Sheriff investigators who looked into the new information.

“We’re going to act on this and run it into the ground.” said Arapahoe County Sheriff Dave Walcher, referring to the information shared in February by CBS4. “We are going to take it and this is what happens.”

Walcher said after 18 years, the Bartee family “was shocked and very pleased” at news of the arrest.

Williams was still living at the Copper Terrace Apartments nearly two decades after the murder. The arrest affidavit in the case has been sealed.

Court records indicate Williams made his first court appearance on Wednesday morning.

CBS4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass has been with the station more than 30 years uncovering waste, fraud and corruption. Follow him on Twitter @Briancbs4.