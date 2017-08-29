5-Foot Long Python Found After Weeks-Long Search

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Animal control officers rounded up a 5-foot-long python over the weekend.

A homeowner spotted the snake on the 700 block of 8th Avenue in a yard and quickly called animal control.

Several weeks before, someone had spotted the same snake slithering under the hood of a car and authorities had been searching it ever since.

longmont python2 5 Foot Long Python Found After Weeks Long Search

(credit: CBS)

Police say it’s likely someone abandoned the snake.

It is now at the Colorado Reptile Humane Society in Longmont and could be up for adoption this weekend.

