5-Foot Long Python Found After Weeks-Long Search

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Animal control officers rounded up a 5-foot-long python over the weekend.
A homeowner spotted the snake on the 700 block of 8th Avenue in a yard and quickly called animal control.
Several weeks before, someone had spotted the same snake slithering under the hood of a car and authorities had been searching it ever since.
Police say it’s likely someone abandoned the snake.
It is now at the Colorado Reptile Humane Society in Longmont and could be up for adoption this weekend.