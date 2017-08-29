Latest Forecast: Continued Very Warm With An Ozone Alert Today

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – It’ll be another very warm afternoon and evening across Colorado thanks to a big ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere.

The warm, dry and quiet weather is contributing to an Ozone Action Day along the Front Range. You’re encouraged to reduce your driving where possible and to stop at the click while refueling your vehicle to help lower pollutants in the atmosphere, which cook in the daytime heat and form ozone gas near the surface.

Outside of a handful of pop up showers and storms this afternoon it will be dry statewide.

Thursday will be our “best” chance for rain this week with a 20% chance for isolated thunderstorms along the Front Range and a 40% chance for thunderstorms in Summit County and throughout the high country. It should be mainly dry for the Broncos game at Mile High Thursday evening but the game will start with a 10-20% chance for a brief thundershower.

It also looks warm and dry for the Rocky Mountain Showdown Friday evening.

