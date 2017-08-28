COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guests former CU QB Bobby Pesavento and former CSU receiver Dallas Davis. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Police: Stabbing Victim Made Up Story About Neo-Nazi Attack

Filed Under: Joshua Witt, Neo-Nazi, Sheridan, Stabbing, Steak And Shake

SHERIDAN, Colo. (CBS4)– A man who told police that he was asked by a stranger whether he was a neo-Nazi before that stranger stabbed him has been arrested for making up the story.

Joshua Witt posted pictures of his stabbing wounds on his Facebook page right after the alleged attack. That post gained a lot of attention in the aftermath of this month’s violent protests in Charlottesville.

steak n shake stabbing vo frame 366 Police: Stabbing Victim Made Up Story About Neo Nazi Attack

(credit: CBS)

Witt, 26, says when he went to get out of his vehicle at the Steak & Shake in Sheridan, a man walked up to him and asked whether he was a neo-Nazi before stabbing him.

Witt also posted that he is serving in the U.S. Navy.

steak n shake stabbing vo frame 0 Police: Stabbing Victim Made Up Story About Neo Nazi Attack

(credit: Facebook)

Witt told police his attacker was a black man and that he ran towards the bike path the runs along the Platte River.

Police investigated Witt’s claim but became suspicious because his story didn’t match up with the evidence.

joshua witt Police: Stabbing Victim Made Up Story About Neo Nazi Attack

Joshua Witt (credit: Sheridan Police)

Officers located a man who matched the description Witt provided. He is a transient who lives in the area and was cleared as a possible suspect.

Investigators said that video surveillance did not show anyone running from the scene as Witt described.

steak n shake stabbing vo frame 166 Police: Stabbing Victim Made Up Story About Neo Nazi Attack

(credit: CBS)

Video surveillance from inside a sporting goods store showed Witt buying a small knife minutes before the alleged attack.

witt buying knife Police: Stabbing Victim Made Up Story About Neo Nazi Attack

Surveillance video of Witt looking at a knife at a sporting goods store (credit: Sheridan Police)

witt buying knife2 Police: Stabbing Victim Made Up Story About Neo Nazi Attack

Surveillance video of Witt buying a knife (credit: Sheridan Police)

When police re-interviewed Witt, he admitted to accidentally cutting himself with the knife while parked in his car in front of the sporting goods store. He also admitted making up the story about being attacked.

steak n shake stabbing vo frame 785 Police: Stabbing Victim Made Up Story About Neo Nazi Attack

(credit: CBS)

Witt was booked and released on false reporting charges. If convicted, Witt could face up to $2,650 in fines and up to one year in jail.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

PRO FOOTBALL CHALLENGE
Pro Football Knockout Pool
EMMY AWARDS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch