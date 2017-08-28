COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guests former CU QB Bobby Pesavento and former CSU receiver Dallas Davis. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Broncos Paxton Lynch Will Miss A Few Weeks Due To ‘Shoulder Sprain’

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Denver Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch will miss a few weeks for what is described as a “shoulder sprain.”

The QB had an MRI on his bruised shoulder after getting hurt in Saturday night’s preseason game.

paxton lynch 2 Broncos Paxton Lynch Will Miss A Few Weeks Due To Shoulder Sprain

paxton lynch Broncos Paxton Lynch Will Miss A Few Weeks Due To Shoulder Sprain Paxton Lynch heads to the locker room in the third quarter. (credit: CBS)

Lynch, the Broncos backup quarterback, went down hard on his right side in the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers.

Lynch got the MRI on Sunday and it didn’t show any tears, but a “bone bruise,” according to CBS4 Sports Michael Spencer.

It is unclear how long Lynch will be off the field, but at least the first couple of regular season games.

Wide receiver Jordan Taylor will act as the third-string quarterback behind Kyle Sloter.

