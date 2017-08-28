Broncos Paxton Lynch Will Miss A Few Weeks Due To ‘Shoulder Sprain’

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Denver Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch will miss a few weeks for what is described as a “shoulder sprain.”
The QB had an MRI on his bruised shoulder after getting hurt in Saturday night’s preseason game.
Lynch, the Broncos backup quarterback, went down hard on his right side in the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers.
Lynch got the MRI on Sunday and it didn’t show any tears, but a “bone bruise,” according to CBS4 Sports Michael Spencer.
It is unclear how long Lynch will be off the field, but at least the first couple of regular season games.
Wide receiver Jordan Taylor will act as the third-string quarterback behind Kyle Sloter.