Former School Security Guard Accused Of Having Sex With Student

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A former security guard with Cherry Creek Schools has been charged with having sex with a student.

Broderick Lundie was a security guard at Grandview High School before he was placed on leave in May. He has since resigned his position.

broderick lundie Former School Security Guard Accused Of Having Sex With Student

Broderick Lundie (credit: Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children)

Lundie has been accused of having sex with and exchanging nude photos with a student during the spring semester.

He appeared in court on Monday morning for an arraignment on charges including sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust and sexual assault 10-year age difference.

