Men For The Cure Raises Money For Breast Cancer

DENVER (CBS4) – Men for the Cure began more than 10 years ago when a group of friends wanted to remember a friend’s wife who died of breast cancer. Diane O’Connor Thompson was that brave woman, and the inspiration for this very successful fundraiser. CBS4’s own Ed Greene was one of the founders of the event. In addition to helping in the battle against breast cancer, these four friends also wanted to ensure families had the resources needed when faced with the diagnosis.

Men for the Cure started as a small gathering of men enjoying drinks, food, cigars, a speaker and a live auction to raise the money. Now it’s grown and raised more than $1.5 million for breast cancer programs and research at the University of Colorado Hospital. Money from the event has gone to pay for a biopsy machine, a digital specimen radiography system, a stereotactic biopsy table, and a mobile mammography van.

Men for the Cure is Thursday, September 7th at Wings Over the Rockies. This year’s featured speaker is Rick Reilly.