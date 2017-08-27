Colorado Task Force 1 Deploys Crews To Texas Amid ‘Unprecedented’ Flooding

By Kelly Werthmann

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Task Force 1 has deployed several first responders to assist with the rescue and recovery efforts underway in Texas as Tropical Storm Harvey leaves a large stretch of the state flooded.

gettyimages 839645790 Colorado Task Force 1 Deploys Crews To Texas Amid Unprecedented Flooding

Members of the Texas Task Force 1 search and rescue team go door to door looking for people that may need help after Hurricane Harvey passed through on August 26, 2017 in Rockport, Texas. Harvey made landfall shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, just north of Port Aransas as a Category 4 storm and is being reported as the strongest hurricane to hit the United States since Wilma in 2005. Forecasts call for as much as 30 inches of rain to fall in the next few days. (credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The Urban Search and Rescue Team, comprised of firefighters from several Colorado agencies, will join FEMA as water rescue teams and more. Authorities in Texas have received thousands of rescue requests in the wake of the hurricane, which was downgraded to a tropical storm.

gettyimages 839843204 Colorado Task Force 1 Deploys Crews To Texas Amid Unprecedented Flooding

People walk dogs through flooded streets as the effects of Hurricane Harvey are seen Sunday in Galveston. (credit: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

A spokesperson for Colorado Task Force 1 said 45 firefighters are in southeastern Texas. Most deployed overnight and many more are on standby to leave. The firefighters come from agencies that include the Denver Fire Department, North Metro Fire Rescue, South Metro Fire Rescue, Aurora Fire Rescue, Poudre Fire Authority, Castle Rock Fire Department, Greeley Fire and more.

Harvey has led to “historic” and “unprecedented” flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

Crews from several other states have also deployed to Texas to aid in search and rescue missions.

