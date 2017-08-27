Colorado Task Force 1 Deploys Crews To Texas Amid ‘Unprecedented’ Flooding

By Kelly Werthmann

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Task Force 1 has deployed several first responders to assist with the rescue and recovery efforts underway in Texas as Tropical Storm Harvey leaves a large stretch of the state flooded.

The Urban Search and Rescue Team, comprised of firefighters from several Colorado agencies, will join FEMA as water rescue teams and more. Authorities in Texas have received thousands of rescue requests in the wake of the hurricane, which was downgraded to a tropical storm.

A spokesperson for Colorado Task Force 1 said 45 firefighters are in southeastern Texas. Most deployed overnight and many more are on standby to leave. The firefighters come from agencies that include the Denver Fire Department, North Metro Fire Rescue, South Metro Fire Rescue, Aurora Fire Rescue, Poudre Fire Authority, Castle Rock Fire Department, Greeley Fire and more.

Harvey has led to “historic” and “unprecedented” flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

U.S. Coast Guard is conducting urban search and rescue in the greater Houston area & prioritizing rescues by urgency https://t.co/WZP2arvuWh pic.twitter.com/EkkqnDwe8x — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 27, 2017

Crews from several other states have also deployed to Texas to aid in search and rescue missions.

