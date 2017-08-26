Police Chase Ends With Five Hurt

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Five people were hurt after a driver crashed into a car early Saturday morning.
Authorities then started chasing the suspect car when it reportedly rammed into an El Paso County Sheriff deputy’s car. The deputy is expected to be okay.
The chase ended when the Jaguar and another car collided nearly head on at Palmer Park and Circle Drive.
One of those cars then crashed into a third vehicle in a nearby parking lot. No one was inside at the time.
Law enforcement then arrested the suspect who faces multiple charges including assault on a peace officer, vehicular eluding and DUI.
The identities of the suspect or the crash victims have not been released.