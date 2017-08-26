Police Chase Ends With Five Hurt

Filed Under: Colorado Springs, El Paso County Sheriff's Office

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Five people were hurt after a driver crashed into a car early Saturday morning.

co springs car chase 5vo transfer frame 30 Police Chase Ends With Five Hurt

(credit: CBS)

Authorities then started chasing the suspect car when it reportedly rammed into an El Paso County Sheriff deputy’s car. The deputy is expected to be okay.

co springs car chase 5vo transfer frame 120 Police Chase Ends With Five Hurt

(credit: CBS)

The chase ended when the Jaguar and another car collided nearly head on at Palmer Park and Circle Drive.

co springs car chase 5vo transfer frame 240 Police Chase Ends With Five Hurt

(credit: CBS)

One of those cars then crashed into a third vehicle in a nearby parking lot. No one was inside at the time.

Law enforcement then arrested the suspect who faces multiple charges including assault on a peace officer, vehicular eluding and DUI.

The identities of the suspect or the crash victims have not been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

PRO FOOTBALL CHALLENGE
Pro Football Knockout Pool
EMMY AWARDS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch