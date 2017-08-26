Black Range Rover Sought In Fatal Hit And Run

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are asking for the public help’s locating a vehicle — and, ultimately, its driver — that ran over a pedestrian near downtown Denver early Saturday morning.
The Denver Police Department says a black Range Rover struck and killed a pedestrian at 20th and Blake streets just before 2 a.m.
The vehicle bore a Colorado license plate, VXQ-677, according to witness, and should also have heavy front end damage.
It was last seen southbound on I-25.
People with information about the incident are asked to call the Denver Police Department, 720 913-2050. If the vehicle is spotted, please call 9-1-1.