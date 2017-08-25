Latest Forecast: Weather Becomes Largely Quiet In Colorado This Weekend

Filed Under: Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After several days with chances for showers and thunderstorms, a lack of moisture across Colorado means a virtually dry forecast through the weekend. The exception will be in the mountains where a few weak thunderstorms may still develop during the late afternoon each day through Sunday. Wind could reach 40 mph but rain will be limited.

Meanwhile temperatures will climb above normal on Friday and stay above normal for Saturday with highs in the lower 90s. Some neighborhoods could reach as high as 95° or 96° Saturday afternoon.

Other than the heat, the forecast looks great in Fort Collins as Colorado State University debuts their brand new on-campus stadium.

The weather will also be perfect for the Broncos preseason game against Green Bay Saturday evening at Mile High.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

